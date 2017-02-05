T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had A Lit Super Bowl Weekend In Houston

Some of your favorite artists, athletes, and socialites have cleared their schedules to attend the LITivities in Houston for Super Bowl weekend. Performers like Bruno Mars, Fergie and Common rocked the house at various performances while famous faces like NeNe Leakes, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shut down red carpets at the weekend’s hosted events.

As the Atlanta Falcons get ready to face off with the New England Patriots tonight, take a look at how some of the celebrations that had celebs partying all night long.

Young Dro, T.I. and K-Dubb pose for a flick.

French Montana had Club ONO in Houston jumpin’.

Relle Bey and French Montana posted up in VIP.

Young Jeezy, Boston George and Boo Rossini turn up at Mercy Nightclub.

Jeezy triple cuppin’ it.

Lira Galore sitting pretty at Showtime nightclub.

Lira Galore and Miracle Watts are double trouble.

Lance Gross, Terrence J, Jasmine Sanders, CeeLo Green and Shani James ready to make it rain at Showtime.

Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes look stunning on the Rolling Stone Live red carpet.

Common looking sharp on the carpet of the 6th Annual NFL Honors.

But he’s not just there to look fresh. Common made time to perform at the Big Game Big Give Charity Event.

Ja Rule and Ashanti performed their throwback joints at the The Barstool Party.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen serving bae goals at Houston’s Club Nomadic.

John Legend snaps a flick with Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles.

Nicole Murphy shows off her rock hard abs at Club Nomadic.

Lance Gross, Chaka Zulu, Ludacris, and Tyron Woodley posted up at ‘The Ticket’ Super Bowl Kick Off Party

DJ Khaled shut down the 2017 Maxim Super Bowl Party with a hype performance.

Fan love is a major key for Khaled.

Antonio Brown, Snoop Dogg and DJ Khaled at Antonio Brown’s celebrity basketball game.

Stevie J posted up with Antonio Brown.

Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta showing love.

