Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!

58 mins ago

Jazze
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

About a week ago, Nicki Minaj’s mansion was robbed! After surveying the damage police are stating it was a job from someone who personally knows Nicki. That’s when rumors began to surface stating Meek Mill might be behind the robbery since he and Nicki just broke up.

TMZ recently caught up with Meek Mill and this is what he had to say:

I guess the police should keep looking for the criminals! Meek Mill says it wasnt him!

https://thebeatdfw.com/2956473/nicki-minaj-was-robbed/

Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary

Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/17: Michelle Obama Gives Final Address; Nicki Minaj Performs & More!

25 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/17: Michelle Obama Gives Final Address; Nicki Minaj Performs & More!

Continue reading Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!

Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/17: Michelle Obama Gives Final Address; Nicki Minaj Performs & More!

Check out what your faves were up this week!

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Instagram: jazzeradiochica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica

meek mill , nicki minaj , robbed

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Florida Entrepreneur Creates Gun Fashion Line For Women
OMG! Find Out Why Model/Actor Tyson Beckford Pulls…
 16 mins ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!
 58 mins ago
Watch How Black Movie Lovers Turned Up At Sundance
 16 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s Smarts Can’t Keep Her Out…
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia’s Case Against Cyrus Is Getting Real
 1 day ago
Kehlani Reacts To Having No. 1 Album, Shares…
 2 days ago
Case Talks About ’90s Movie Soundtracks And More…
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary
 2 days ago
OH NO! Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Burglarized & Vandalized
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First…
 2 days ago
Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her…
 2 days ago
Is it OK to Uber your kids??
 2 days ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 2 days ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 2 days ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 2 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 days ago
photos