Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!

About a week ago, Nicki Minaj’s mansion was robbed! After surveying the damage police are stating it was a job from someone who personally knows Nicki. That’s when rumors began to surface stating Meek Mill might be behind the robbery since he and Nicki just broke up.
TMZ recently caught up with Meek Mill and this is what he had to say:
I guess the police should keep looking for the criminals! Meek Mill says it wasnt him!
https://thebeatdfw.com/2956473/nicki-minaj-was-robbed/
Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary
Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/17: Michelle Obama Gives Final Address; Nicki Minaj Performs & More!
25 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/17: Michelle Obama Gives Final Address; Nicki Minaj Performs & More!
1. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/171 of 25
2. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/172 of 25
3. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/173 of 25
4. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/174 of 25
5. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/175 of 25
6. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/176 of 25
7. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/177 of 25
8. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/178 of 25
9. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/179 of 25
10. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1710 of 25
11. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1711 of 25
12. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1712 of 25
13. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1713 of 25
14. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1714 of 25
15. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1715 of 25
16. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1716 of 25
17. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1717 of 25
18. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1718 of 25
19. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1719 of 25
20. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1720 of 25
21. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1721 of 25
22. 1483809766645922 of 25
23. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1723 of 25
24. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1724 of 25
25. Celebrity Pics Of The Week 12/31/16 – 1/6/1725 of 25
Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Instagram: jazzeradiochica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica
comments – Add Yours