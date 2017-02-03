Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Could Fans Actually Get Migos To Perform At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE]

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
This year’s Super Bowl is an exciting event for the city of Atlanta, whose beloved Falcons are playing for the first time 1998. The hope that the Falcons might win the Super Bowl for the first time has fans hype- and not just Atlanta’s football fans, but hip-hop fans, too. A petition circulated the web demanding that this year’s headliner, Lady Gaga, be replaced with Migos, and it actually received an impressive amount of signatures.

Not only that, but they also received Migos’ attention, and the Atlanta-based group is definitely not opposed to the idea- so could it actually happen? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos