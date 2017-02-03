Girl Bye! Two Howard Republican Students Think Trump Is Good For Black Folks

Were you aware that Howard University had an a College Republicans organization? If you answered “no,” no worries, you are not alone.

According to a recent segment on PBS Newshour, after 10 years of being silent, two Black women are bringing the organization back to life, hoping they can convince other students that President Trump, the same man who isn’t really sure if Frederick Douglass is alive or dead, is really good for African-Americans.

Alexis Hasty, the group’s co-chair, shared that neither one of her parents are Republicans and that “learning” helped her see the light.

“After high school as I was learning more and more, and after I turned 18 things kind of come into perpsective. I was really just doing my own research and just figuring it out for myself. And one day I just came to the conclusion that despite my political socialization I am just going to go against that because it’s not what I believe,” the college junior said.

Hasty also believes that with Trump in office, gun violence will go down in places like Chicago.

“He’s going to be the type of president we need to help keep us safe. He supports community policing and makes the safety of all communities, especially inner cities, a top priority,” Hasty stressed.

Daisha Martin, the other co-chair, believes that African-Americans feel indebted to the Democrats and that’s why they usually vote left. But she has an answer for that:

“If we were more aware and had access to education and politics itself we would know what does it mean to be Republican, Democrat or Independent? What can the government do? Where can I have my voice heard the most? The local the state or the federal level? I am just being more aware and engaged in politics and maybe Black people would have a more diverse scope of what politics is.”

Whet?

Now whether the two actually voted for Trump last November is unknown.

According to Spin, Martin and Hasty declined to reveal who they cast their ballot for, but they maintain that their partisan allegiance doesn’t have anything to do with they voted for. They are still ride or die Republicans and believe that Trump’s “inflammatory rhetoric and numerous scandals don’t speak to his ability.”

“He doesn’t act the part, so people are going to look at him and automatically shut out what he says—his ideas, his policies,” Hasty explained. “So I think it has been difficult to reach out to students, due to [Trump], but it is what it is.”

And despite surrounding himself with Steve Bannon, a known white supremacist, she also doesn’t believe that Trump shares Bannon’s oppressive ideologies.

“The alt-right movement has nothing to do with my wonderful party,” Hasty added. “I think Trump has his own head on his shoulders that don’t deprive from that group and I think that we’re lucky with that. I’m happy with that.”

Peep their PBS interview:

RELATED NEWS:

Donald Trump On Black History Month: Frederick Douglass ‘Has Done An Amazing Job’

President Donald Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch To The Supreme Court

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Also On 97.9 The Beat: