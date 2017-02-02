NEWS ROUNDUP: Washington Councilwoman Arrested During Jeff Sessions’ Hearing…AND MORE

NewsOne Staff

A Washington councilwoman was apprehended on Tuesday following an outburst at Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing. While the Senate Judiciary Committee discussed whether Sen. Sessions would be a good fit to take on the role of attorney general, Councilwoman Leslie Daugs, who represents Bremerton City, shouted, “This is bull—-.” Daugs was removed by Capitol Police, handcuffed, and taken to the police station. According to reports, she was released four hours after being taken into custody. Daugs says she doesn’t regret her actions. “I need to speak up for all the people I represent,” she said. Shouting expletives on Capitol ground is illegal. Daugs could face six months behind bars and a $500 fine if she is convicted of a misdemeanor. She is slated to appear in court on February 15. Read more.

Delis and bodegas in New York City are joining the fight against President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Yemeni business owners throughout NYC have decided to close their stores on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. as a way to show their disapproval of the measure. Hundreds of store owners are expected to participate in the protest. Following the shutdown, the organizers will host a rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall on Thursday night. “We have to fight, we have to stand up,” said Bronx store owner Adnan Alshabbi. According to reports, there are thousands of local stores in NYC that are Yemeni-owned. Trump’s controversial travel ban prevented travelers from Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen, as well as Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. Read more.

A group of prisoners at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Delaware seized the facility on Wednesday, taking other prisoners and corrections officers hostage. The siege spilled over into Thursday morning as the prisoners and law enforcement officials engaged in a standoff. According to reports, the inmates are demanding prison improvements. One of the inmates spoke to The News Journal to share their demands. “We’re trying to explain the reasons for doing what we’re doing,” said the inmate. “We got demands that you need to pay attention to, that you need to listen to and you need to let them know. Education, we want education first and foremost. We want a rehabilitation program that works for everybody. We want the money to be allocated so we can know exactly what is going on in the prison, the budget.” Read more.

A South Carolina restaurant found itself in hot water after a “help wanted” sign that read “minorities need not apply” was posted in its window. Sook Shin, the owner of Spartanburg’s Kenny’s Home Cooking, issued an apology and claimed that the sign was the result of a language barrier. According to Shin, her husband purchased the sign on eBay. She says English isn’t her first language, so she didn’t comprehend the words on the sign. “I never ever meant that, so I’m really sorry. Please forgive me,” said Shin. A restaurant employee says the owners confused the word “minorities” with “minors.” After people took to social media to call out the eatery, they removed the sign and posted an apology on their window. Restaurant workers say the sign has affected their business. Read more.

