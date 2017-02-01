Tamron Hall Leaves NBC News And MSNBC After Megyn Kelly ‘Today’ Show Shakeup

After early speculation that Today Showanchorwould be booted from the network to make room for former Fox news anchor, Megyn Kelly, it has been confirmed that Hall’s contract with the network is up.

The network announced Tamron Hall has decided to leave the network, after Megyn Kelly secured the third hour of Today that Hall co-hosted with Al Roker, according to Deadline

This was the official statement from the network:

Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month. Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.

Tamron joined MSNBC and NBC in 2007, and became part of the TODAY team in 2014. She has also worked passionately to bring awareness to domestic violence, highlighting the issue on her show “Deadline Crime, with Tamron Hall.” She earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for a story that aired on NBC News, and an Emmy in 2010 as a member of NBC News’ live inauguration coverage.

Al Roker will continue to co-host TODAY’s Take at 9am weekdays until a new morning lineup begins in the Fall of 2017.

Tamron gave this statement to Deadline “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

