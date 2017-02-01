News & Gossip
Lais Ribeiro Is Pretty In Pleats On The February Cover Of Vogue Brasil

9 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Model Lais Ribeiro is featured on the February cover of Vogue Brasil, looking as beautiful as ever in a lovely, feminine theme. Lais is a native of Brazil, so it is awesome to see her being honored by her own with the February feature.

Vogue Brazil 🇧🇷 February issue 😍

A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

The Victoria’s Secret model is highlighted wearing a beautiful pink, red and crème Valentino dress with her curls pulled back in a ponytail sporting a fresh face that shines in melanin glory.

Lais is getting a double win, as she was also named Sports Illustrated’s Rookie Class Member alongside model Myla Dalbesio for the 2017 swimsuit edition.

#VogueBrasil #February 2017 #LaisRibeiro – #Model

A photo posted by Anna Nowicka (@anna.nowicka.311) on

The up and coming model’s curvaceous figure is clothed with colorful outfits, showing off her Brazilian Afro-centric culture with Latina flavor. Be sure to check out the February edition and show Lais some love!

Maxim Magazine Can't Tell These Black Supermodels Models Apart

Teyana Taylor Fades Into Fashion For Vogue

Jasmine Tookes Is Melanin Magic For Models.com

FAB FINDS: 12 Items To Wear To Your Next Protest Or March

#BlackGirlMagic , black model , fashion , lais ribeiro , melaninmagic , sports illustrated , style , Victoria Secret model , Vogue Brasil

