Twitter Goes Crazy Over President Obama’s Backwards Hat And Flip Flops

The former First Couple is on vacation chilling with billionaire Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands—and they are having a blast!

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


After eight years in The White House, the Obamas are taking a much-needed vacation—and the Internet is losing their mind over the former president’s casual wear.

As we previously reported, Barack and Michelle Obama flew to Palm Springs immediately after President Trump’s inauguration, and now the couple is chilling with billionaire Richard Branson on his private island in the British Virgin Islands. And just by the looks of it, the former Prez seems to be having a blast with his flip-flops, shorts, and backwards hat.

And folks just about lost it:

Folks also don’t think he’s coming back:

We miss you two!


photos