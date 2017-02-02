News & Gossip
JCPenney Won The Internet Via Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Beyoncé broke the Internet Wednesday when she she announced via Instagram her pregnancy…with twins!

…but the gag is when Twitter user Michelle  tried to play JCPenney, but didn’t realize that they are in formation with the Bey Hive.

They continued to troll Twitter and their haters with hilarious responses.

Source: Twitter / @JCPenney @LaurenMarie10


Some people love that Bey kept it real (affordable).

Source: Twitter / @JCPenney


…and others already want to get the Bey package.

Source: Twitter / @JCPenney


Even though the original Twitter user deleted their account, JCPenney wants to show some love!

No word on whether the Twitter user has responded.

Hilarious.

photos