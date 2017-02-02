JCPenney Won The Internet Via Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement

Beyoncé broke the Internet Wednesday when she she announced via Instagram her pregnancy…with twins!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

…but the gag is when Twitter user Michelle tried to play JCPenney, but didn’t realize that they are in formation with the Bey Hive.

Michelle tweeted and deleted but girlllll, the Internet is always watching! @McCaseySmith @JCPenney you da real MVP today! 😂😂😂 #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/jd00oL14Z1 — Danielle (@theislandiva) February 2, 2017

They continued to troll Twitter and their haters with hilarious responses.

Some people love that Bey kept it real (affordable).

…and others already want to get the Bey package.

.@mcaseysmith Hey! DM us, we want to show you some extra 💞 — JCPenney (@jcpenney) February 1, 2017

Even though the original Twitter user deleted their account, JCPenney wants to show some love!

No word on whether the Twitter user has responded.

Hilarious.

