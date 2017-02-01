NEWS ROUNDUP: White House Blacklists CNN For Not Promoting Trump’s Agenda…AND MORE

Brandee Sanders

President Donald Trump is continuing his war against the media. According to reports, Trump’s administration has decided to refrain from sending his spokespeople to appear on CNN, a network he has continuously called out for allegedly distributing fake news. “We’re sending surrogates to places where we think it makes sense to promote our agenda,” said a White House spokesperson. Sen. Rick Santorum, Kayleigh McEnany, and Jeffrey Lord are all Trump supporters who work at the network. There is no word on whether White House press secretary Sean Spicer will address questions posed by CNN reporters during press briefings. Read more.

After President Donald Trump announced his nomination of federal appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Democratic leaders condemned his stance on women’s issues and corporate interests. “After the relentless contempt for women that candidate Trump displayed throughout his campaign, it is no surprise that President Trump intends to place someone hostile to women’s rights on the Supreme Court,” said House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. Gorsuch was chosen to fill a vacant Supreme Court spot that once belonged to the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch’s future lies in the hands of the Republican-majority Senate. Although Republicans have the majority, they don’t have the 60 votes needed to prevent a filibuster if the Democrats were to implement one. Read more.

On Tuesday, a civilian police oversight board ruled that LAPD officers were not “substantially involved” in the death of Wakiesha Wilson, a 36-year-old Black woman who passed away while in police custody. Wilson, who was apprehended for suspicion of battery, was discovered hanging in her cell on March 27 of last year. Although the coroner’s officials ruled her death a suicide, Wilson’s loved ones believe otherwise. The 10-month probe launched into Wilson’s death came to an end when the civilian board unanimously ruled that law enforcement officials didn’t use force on Wilson. “The commission uses every case we review as an opportunity to identify ways we can improve the department,” said Matt Johnson, the commission’s president. “We are using this incident as a catalyst to review other issues related to in-custody deaths to see if there are other areas we can identify for improvement.” Wilson’s loved ones and several activists who gathered to hear the results were left distraught. Read more.

A town in Connecticut is in the midst of controversy after it sponsored a student essay contest centered on White privilege. Although contest organizers in Westport say the topic was chosen to spark a dialogue surrounding race relations, many of the town’s residents were outraged. “There’s a lot more controversy around it than many of us expected,” said Harold Bailey Jr., chairman of the town’s diversity council, which sponsored the essay. “Just the fact it says ‘white’ and ‘privilege,’ for some people, that’s all they need to see, and all of a sudden, we’re race-baiting or trying to get people to feel guilty. That’s not at all what it’s about.” According to a 2010 Census report, Westport’s population is 93 percent White. It’s one of the wealthiest towns in America, with a $150,000 median income. Read more.

