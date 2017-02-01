Tamron Hall Leaves NBC News In A Flurry Of Controversy

Tamron Hall Leaves NBC News In A Flurry Of Controversy

The "Today" anchor was bumped to make room for Megyn Kelly, who previously anchored at Fox News.

12 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
elebrated NBC News anchor Tamron Hall has been ousted from NBC News, reports Deadline. According to several rumors and reports, The Today Show anchor was bumped to make room for Megyn Kelly, who previously anchored at Fox News.

Last week’s announcement that Kelly would be leaving stirred up controversy and questions regarding the placement of Hall and Al Roker, who previously led the 9 a.m. hour together. With Hall’s departure, Roker will host the third hour slot until Kelly begins her tenure/

NBC News released the following statement in regards to the news:

“Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month. Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.

Tamron joined MSNBC and NBC in 2007, and became part of the TODAY team in 2014. She has also worked passionately to bring awareness to domestic violence, highlighting the issue on her show “Deadline Crime, with Tamron Hall.”  She earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for a story that aired on NBC News, and an Emmy in 2010 as a member of NBC News’ live inauguration coverage.

Al Roker will continue to co-host TODAY’s Take at 9am weekdays until a new morning lineup begins in the Fall of 2017.

Tamron asked that we share the following. ‘The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful.   I’m also very excited about the next chapter.  To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.’”

SOURCE: Deadline

