50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His Former Lawyers Over This

Find out the details.

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
40th Anniversary American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty


50 Cent is not happy with his former lawyers and is seeking major payback.

The Wrap reports that the rapper is suing his ex-lawyers for $32 million after losing his sex tape lawsuit to Rick Ross’ ex Lastonia Leviston in 2015. As we previously reported, 50 (aka Curtis Jackson) was sued by Leviston after he posted a sex tape of her and her partner online. As a result, she opted to sue the emcee for $7 million, causing him to file for bankruptcy.

Fifty filed a claim to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Connecticut last Friday, citing that the miscues from his ex-lawyers Reed Smith and attorney Peter Raymond left him at a disadvantage against Leviston during her lawsuit against him. Fif blames his former lawyers for urging him to file for bankruptcy, revealing that he wouldn’t have filed if he was aware of the “neglectful, negligent and unethical conduct of Raymond and Reed Smith.”

The legal complaint continues, “[Smith and Raymond’s] lack of effective representation and inadequate pre-trial preparation and preparation for trial caused Jackson to retain new counsel on the eve of trial.”  

Fifty is seeking $25 million in punitive damages and $7 million in actual damages for breach of fiduciary duty and malpractice.

Do you think the lawyers should pay up, or is this all 50’s fault?

