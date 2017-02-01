Entertainment News
Chris Brown Admits He’s Not Above Stalking Women

4 hours ago

We’re always talking about some crazy shit Chris Brown said, and this week is no different.

The world-famous entertainer hit Instagram with a few thoughts about stalking the woman he loves and what he had to say went viral in minutes. Some people could relate, many were offended, and others tuned in because they assumed he was referencing his ex Karrueche one mo’ ‘gain.

Breezy hopped on the ‘Gram and told women everywhere, “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n*ggas being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and shit and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I’m one of them n*ggas! If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n*gga out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

photos