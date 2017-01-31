GET THE LOOK: Wyclef Jean Might Be Haitian But He’s Wearing A Lot Of Italian

Hello Beautiful Staff

Wyclef Jean stopped by Interactive One and it turned into a live performance.

The Haitian artist arrived to Interactive One looking dapper in a Gucci, brown, leather jacket, with a matching hat. He paired the look with gray, harem, jogger pants that have so much fantastic detailing with the zippers. He completed the look with Cesare Paciotti shoes.

This Gucci jacket makes a statement with it’s oversized pockets and the rustic, gold detailing. We had to get an up close look at the details. Buckles, baubles, and more, oh my! Gucci makes crazy detailed jackets, like this . Don’t want to spend almost $20K on a coat for your man? No need! Patchwork is an inexpensive substitute for detailing that can create stylish looks.

Wyclef shows us how men can rock an athleisure look with some serious style.

He might be Haitian, but he’s wearing a lot of Italian, donning somesneakers. I love this shoe brand for their ostentatious while being subtle style. For example, Wyclef’s studded all white sneakers with an oversized tongue and dramatic flap doesn’t feel “extra,” but rather, detailed.

Wyclef will be performing at Terminal 5 on Friday. You can buy tickets at Wyclef.com.

