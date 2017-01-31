T.I.’s Bodyguard Attacked During Recent Show In Canada

T.I. has been on the road promoting his new album with little to no drama at all – until Monday night, that is.

TMZ reports that Tip performed the last show of a 19-day run through Canada promoting his new album Us or Else: Letter to the System, when his bodyguard was stabbed while monitoring the merch table.

Reports say the security was hit at least three times in one of his calves at a club in Moncton, New Brunswick. The police arrived at the venue around 1:20 a.m., responding to a young man who had reportedly been stabbed during an altercation that broke out while the security was guarding a table selling T.I. merch.

Despite the initial shock, Tip’s bodyguard was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, and was released later that night. The rapper has yet to speak out about the incident.