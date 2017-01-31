Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T.I.’s Bodyguard Attacked During Recent Show In Canada

Find out the details.

24 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

T.I. Performs At Abbotsford Centre

Source: Andrew Chin / Getty


T.I. has been on the road promoting his new album with little to no drama at all – until Monday night, that is.

TMZ reports that Tip performed the last show of a 19-day run through Canada promoting his new album Us or Else: Letter to the System, when his bodyguard was stabbed while monitoring the merch table.

Reports say the security was hit at least three times in one of his calves at a club in Moncton, New Brunswick. The police arrived at the venue around 1:20 a.m., responding to a young man who had reportedly been stabbed during an altercation that broke out while the security was guarding a table selling T.I. merch.

Despite the initial shock, Tip’s bodyguard was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, and was released later that night. The rapper has yet to speak out about the incident.

T.I. Does Epic Performance At New Era NASCAR All-Star Weekend Kickoff Party

6 photos Launch gallery

T.I. Does Epic Performance At New Era NASCAR All-Star Weekend Kickoff Party

Continue reading T.I. Does Epic Performance At New Era NASCAR All-Star Weekend Kickoff Party

T.I. Does Epic Performance At New Era NASCAR All-Star Weekend Kickoff Party

Body Guard , Canada , Concert , Leg , stabbed , T.I.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé Announces Pregnancy — With A Surprise Twist!…
 54 mins ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 2 hours ago
Chris Brown Admits He’s Not Above Stalking Women
 4 hours ago
We Day California
BIG SEAN “MOVES” ON ‘ELLEN’
 6 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONTANA “YOU”…
 7 hours ago
Salma Hayek and Jessica Williams Had The Uncomfortable…
 21 hours ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Bruno Mars Covers ‘Latina,’ Talks Race, Musical Influences…
 23 hours ago
T.I.’s Bodyguard Attacked During Recent Show In Canada
 24 hours ago
First Listen: Larenz Tate Channels Orson Welles With…
 1 day ago
Ciara Is Pregnant & Fabulous
 1 day ago
Lebron James SNAPS On Charles Barkley, Calls Him…
 1 day ago
LeBron James Claps Back At ‘Hater’ Charles Barkley…
 1 day ago
Nick Gordon Remembers Bobbi Kristina Two Years After…
 1 day ago
Congrats! Pharrell Williams & Wife Helen Welcome Triplets
 1 day ago
Guess Which Big Stars Will Be A No-Show…
 1 day ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
DRAKE PREVIEWS NEW SONG IN AMSTERDAM
 1 day ago
photos