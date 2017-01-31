Uber Drivers Join Protest Against Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban

It’s not just minorities, women and liberals speaking out against Donald Trump after a week’s worth of madness. Now, big businesses like Uber and Starbucks have gotten involved.

TMZ reports that Uber drivers are quitting because they’re pissed about the company’s response to the ‘Muslim ban‘ and about the CEO’s relationship with President Trump. Drivers from all over the country, including California and New York, say they’ve joined the #DeleteUber movement along with thousands of customers.

Driver Jonathan, who has gone viral due to his hilarious YouTube videos with Uber customers, decided to cut ties with the company because CEO Travis Kalanick “continues to be feeble in making a strong stance against the President’s policies.” Most of the drivers have already decided to take their talents elsewhere, saying they applied or were already working with Lyft because they feel it’s a more honest and “socially conscious” company. Lyft also pledged $1 million to the ACLU.

No word from Uber about their drivers calling it quits, however, Kalanick sent a company-wide memo Friday night stating that Trump’s ban is wrong and he intended to discuss it with the President later this week.

Will you be switching car services?