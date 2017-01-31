News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Some Good News: The Boy Scouts Will Finally Accept Transgender Boys

About time.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

New reports say the Boy Scouts will welcome transgender boys, effective immediately.

The new policy will allow young boys to join the organization based on their gender identity, whereas before, membership relied heavily on an individual’s birth certificate.

CNN reports:

Under the new policy, which takes effect immediately, membership in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will be based on the gender indicated on an application.

Previously, the organization relied on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for its single-gender programs.

“However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state,” BSA spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement Monday.

Just months ago, an eight-year-old Cub Scout alleged he was expelled from the organization because he was transgender.

Watch Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh (kind of) address that and the new policy in the video above.

Sexiest Transgender Men You Should Know

10 photos Launch gallery

Sexiest Transgender Men You Should Know

Continue reading Sexiest Transgender Men You Should Know

Sexiest Transgender Men You Should Know

Boy Scouts , LGBT , transgender

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé Announces Pregnancy — With A Surprise Twist!…
 55 mins ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 2 hours ago
Chris Brown Admits He’s Not Above Stalking Women
 4 hours ago
We Day California
BIG SEAN “MOVES” ON ‘ELLEN’
 6 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONTANA “YOU”…
 7 hours ago
Salma Hayek and Jessica Williams Had The Uncomfortable…
 21 hours ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Bruno Mars Covers ‘Latina,’ Talks Race, Musical Influences…
 23 hours ago
T.I.’s Bodyguard Attacked During Recent Show In Canada
 24 hours ago
First Listen: Larenz Tate Channels Orson Welles With…
 1 day ago
Ciara Is Pregnant & Fabulous
 1 day ago
Lebron James SNAPS On Charles Barkley, Calls Him…
 1 day ago
LeBron James Claps Back At ‘Hater’ Charles Barkley…
 1 day ago
Nick Gordon Remembers Bobbi Kristina Two Years After…
 1 day ago
Congrats! Pharrell Williams & Wife Helen Welcome Triplets
 1 day ago
Guess Which Big Stars Will Be A No-Show…
 1 day ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
DRAKE PREVIEWS NEW SONG IN AMSTERDAM
 1 day ago
photos