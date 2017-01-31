Some Good News: The Boy Scouts Will Finally Accept Transgender Boys

New reports say the Boy Scouts will welcome transgender boys, effective immediately.

The new policy will allow young boys to join the organization based on their gender identity, whereas before, membership relied heavily on an individual’s birth certificate.

CNN reports:

Under the new policy, which takes effect immediately, membership in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will be based on the gender indicated on an application.

Previously, the organization relied on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for its single-gender programs.

“However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state,” BSA spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement Monday.

Just months ago, an eight-year-old Cub Scout alleged he was expelled from the organization because he was transgender.

Watch Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh (kind of) address that and the new policy in the video above.