Here’s Why Howard University’s Young Republicans Group Is Back

They had some help from the party itself.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
After ten years, Howard University students have reinstated the HBCU’s Young Republicans group, according to a new report that says the students also had some help from the party itself.

From PBS:

In November, at its launch party, the group was presented with a $2,000 check from the Republican National Committee chairman, Reince Priebus. Leah Le’Vell, a member of the RNC’s African American Strategic Initiatives Team, was there to present the check.

Le’Vell, who served as a student advisor to the National Diversity Coalition for Trump at Georgia State University, says she believes many black Americans do align with the Republican Party but that the persecution that comes with being an openly black Republican keeps many of these voters silent.

“Social media’s super popular these days and there’s so much persecution,” Le’Vell said. “And so people often don’t say who they publicly align with.”

The video above shows two Howard students talking about why they identify with Republicans and the future of the party, as it pertains to young, Black Americans. Let us know your thoughts.

