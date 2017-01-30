Taraji P. Henson Calls For Unity With Inspirational SAG Awards Speech 

Taraji P. Henson, speaking on behalf of the cast of Hidden Figures, who won the award for Best Cast in a Motion Picture, used her acceptance speech to honor both the real women the film is based on, and to acknowledge the power that can be found in unity (a common thread in speeches throughout the night).

“The shoulders of the women that we stand on are three American heroes: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. Without them, we would not know how to reach the stars,” said Henson, with co-stars Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer by her side, echoing her words.