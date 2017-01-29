Entertainment News
Daveed Diggs Is Now An Executive Producer

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Daveed Diggs (far left), 35, is having a remarkable run off the success of Hamilton on Broadway. The singer/actor/rapper not only has a reoccurring role on ABC’s Black-ish, he’s also impressed the network enough to executive produce a new show.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter: The untitled mayor comedy centers on an outspoken, idealistic rapper who runs for office as a publicity stunt and when he actually gets elected, he surprises everyone (including himself) when he has a knack for the job and slowly transforms City Hall. The project landed at ABC in October with a sizable cast-contingent pilot production commitment. The network, sources say, is near a deal for a young newcomer to star.

Jeremy Bronson (Speechless, Grandfathered, The Mindy Project, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon) will pen the script and exec produce alongside rapper-actor Diggs, who is not expected to have an onscreen role. Jamie Tarses, Scott Stuber, Dylan Clark and James Griffiths also will exec produce, with the latter also on board to direct the pilot. The comedy hails from ABC Studios, where Bronson as well as Tarses, Stuber and Clark’s Bluegrass FanFare are under overall deals.

In addition to these ABC projects, Diggs will star alongside Andy Samberg in his HBO sports doping mockumentary Tour de Pharmacy and on the big-screen in Stephen Chobsky’s adaptation of R J. Palacio’s novel Wonder alongside Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.

“I was just excited about getting on to other things and trying out all of things that I don’t know anything about,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Figuring out what it’s like to be on a TV show or working on a film, be in a pitch meeting. Every day is a new master class for me.”

