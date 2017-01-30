Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Crazy Reason Why Black Tony Couldn’t Watch “The New Edition Story” [EXCLUSIVE]

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
When Rickey Smiley asked Black Tony if he watched the New Edition biopic, his answer was a long and convoluted story. Although Black Tony was able to watch some of it, a giant fight went down in his family and made it impossible for him to catch the rest! Click on the audio player to hear him explain the whole story in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Tune into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST.

