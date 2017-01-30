The Crazy Reason Why Black Tony Couldn’t Watch “The New Edition Story” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Rickey Smiley asked Black Tony if he watched the New Edition biopic, his answer was a long and convoluted story. Although Black Tony was able to watch some of it, a giant fight went down in his family and made it impossible for him to catch the rest! Click on the audio player to hear him explain the whole story in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tune into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST.

RELATED: How Black Tony Got Locked In The Dog Pound [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Wants To Party With Strippers At Rickey Smiley’s House [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Missed The Bus For The Morning Show Tour [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]