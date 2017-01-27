News & Gossip
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Here For The Velvet And Velour Tracksuit Comeback?

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Who doesn’t love 90’s fashion? The unapologetic nature of the crop tops, iridescent makeup and skater dresses really brought in your face style. While the choker has made a serious comeback, we’re seeing the 90’s fashion of your good ‘ole velour tracksuit showing up more recently. Does it have to do with the rise of the athleisure trend? Definitely.

Khloe Kardashian was spotted wearing a sequin tracksuit by ASHISHWhile it’s not velour or velvet and everything bling, we’re seeing that wearing a tracksuit outside of your home or on a track is quite accepted.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 22, 2016

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty


If Rihanna is doing it, you know it’s here to stay. Popular brand, Vetements collaborated with Juicy Couture to create a velour tracksuit for Spring/Summer 2017. Rih was spotted in New York City wearing a $635.00 Vetements cotton-velour blend top and $1050.00 embellished pants with the signature JUICY across the bum. Her oversized, door knocker hoops are giving me ‘around the way girl’ type of style.

Family.#kourtneykardashian

A photo posted by Jannyni (@jannynithaisss) on

Kourtney Kardashian is getting into the velour tracksuit trend, wearing a $42.00 Naked Wardrobe velvet sweatsuit while out with her children. She kept it burgundy on burgundy, pairing the tracksuit with a burgundy bomber jacket with ruffled pocket detailing.

Beauties, are you feeling this 90’s comeback? Are velvet and velour tracksuits HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below!


As a style icon herself, Rihanna showed her second collection of Fenty x Puma at Paris Fashion Week. In true social media style, she livestreamed the show with none other than Tidal. The show took place at Hotel Salomon de Rothschild, where rooms were transformed into runways for a fashion progressive appeal. Go behind the scenes, check out the best looks from the runway, and more! You don't want to miss this Parisian high-fashion, athleisure fabulousness that only Rihanna could create.


 

