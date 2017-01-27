HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Here For The Velvet And Velour Tracksuit Comeback?

Who doesn’t love 90’s fashion? The unapologetic nature of the crop tops, iridescent makeup and skater dresses really brought in your face style. While the choker has made a serious comeback, we’re seeing the 90’s fashion of your good ‘ole velour tracksuit showing up more recently. Does it have to do with the rise of the athleisure trend? Definitely.

Thank you to my boo bear @monicarosestyle for finding me this dope ass ALL sequined @ashish_uk tracksuit! I'm in love 💙💙💙 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Khloe Kardashian was spotted wearing a sequin tracksuit by ASHISH. While it’s not velour or velvet and everything bling, we’re seeing that wearing a tracksuit outside of your home or on a track is quite accepted.

Family.#kourtneykardashian A photo posted by Jannyni (@jannynithaisss) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:00pm PST

Ifis doing it, you know it’s here to stay. Popular brand,collaborated withto create a velour tracksuit for Spring/Summer 2017. Rih was spotted in New York City wearing a $635.00 Vetements cotton-velour blend top and $1050.00 embellished pants with the signature JUICY across the bum. Her oversized, door knocker hoops are giving me ‘around the way girl’ type of style.

Kourtney Kardashian is getting into the velour tracksuit trend, wearing a $42.00 Naked Wardrobe velvet sweatsuit while out with her children. She kept it burgundy on burgundy, pairing the tracksuit with a burgundy bomber jacket with ruffled pocket detailing.

Beauties, are you feeling this 90’s comeback? Are velvet and velour tracksuits HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below!

