SisterLove: Venus and Serena Williams Advance To Face Each Other In Australian Open Final

This is a definitely a win-win for #BlackGirlMagic!

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
The Williams sisters continue to make history—the two will meet in the finals of the Australian Open final.

According to the Associated Press, Venus, who is the oldest player at 36-years-old to reach the tournament’s final, beat fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe on Thursday in three sets at 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals, while Serena defeated Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2, 6-1. If Serena, 35, wins on Saturday, she will achieve an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam titles beating out iconic player Steffi Graf. 

I felt like it was in my hands to force this Williams final,” Serena Williams told reporters. “I was feeling a little pressure about that, but it felt really good to get that win.”

“This is probably the moment of our careers so far,” she added. “For me, I can definitely say for me.

“I never lost hope for us being able to play each other in a (grand slam) final although it was hard because we’re usually on the same side of the draw.”

This is the first grand slam final between the siblings — who own a combined 29 majors in careers that have spanned three decades — since 2009, CNN noted.

Now, will this sibling rivalry put stress on their relationship? Not at all.

“After everything that Venus has been through with her illness [Sjogren’s Syndrome], I just can’t help but feel like it’s a win-win situation for me,” Serena stressed, who holds a record six Australian Open titles in her career.

“I was there for the whole time. We lived together. I know what she went through. It’s the one time that I really genuinely feel like no matter what happens, I can’t lose, she can’t lose. It’s going to be a great situation.”

And Serena is clear: That she understands what a tough opponent her sister is.

“She’s my toughest opponent,” Serena added. “No one has beaten me as much as Venus. I just feel whatever happens, we’ve won. A Williams is going to win this tournament.”

She’s right: This is a win-win for #BlackGirlMagic!

Australian Open , Serena Williams , venus williams

photos