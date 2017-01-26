Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Fitness Expert Maria More Gets Juicy To Do Some Squats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Fitness expert and friend to the show Maria More was hanging out behind the scenes at the morning show when she and Juicy had a mini impromptu training session. Those who watch Rickey Smiley For Real regularly might remember that Juicy isn’t exactly up for working out regularly. But Maria More knows Juicy is capable of busting out some squats with her coaching.

Check out this exclusive video to see their mini training session and watch Juicy rise to the challenge in this funny clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos