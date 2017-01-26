Black Teenage Girl Commits Suicide On Facebook Live

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Black Teenage Girl Commits Suicide On Facebook Live

Emergency workers reached her too late after receiving the wrong address.

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

In a two-hour Facebook Live stream, a Miami-area teenager committed suicide Sunday night at home while her foster parents slept, the New York Post reports.

Nakia Venant, 14, hanged herself from the bathroom door with a scarf around her neck.

One of Nakia’s friends, who was viewing the tragic scene, called the police but gave them the wrong address. Emergency workers eventually found the house, where they discovered Nakia’s body hanging in the bathroom. She was officially pronounced dead at Jackson North Hospital.

Facebook spokesperson Christine Chen said the company interrupts unsettling live streams, such as suicides, “as quickly as possible,” the newspaper reported.

In a statement, via The Post, Chen added: “We also suggest people contact law enforcement or emergency services themselves if they become aware of something where the authorities can help.”

The seventh-grader’s friend, Gerta Telfort, said Nakia was a bright student with a magnet personality and plans to write a book one day, the news outlet reported. Nakia leaves behind her mother and a younger brother.

SOURCE: New York Post

SEE ALSO:

Ex-Boyfriend Accused Of Leaking Nude Snapchat Video That Pushed Florida Teen To Suicide

Three Virginia Men Critically Injured During Shooting Captured On Facebook Live

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

20 photos Launch gallery

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

Continue reading FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

Facebook Live , Nakia Venant , teen suicide

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 12 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 12 hours ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 1 day ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 1 day ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 1 day ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 1 day ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 1 day ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 1 day ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 1 day ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 1 day ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 2 days ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 2 days ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 2 days ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 3 days ago
photos