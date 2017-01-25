Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had A Tough Time Keeping Up With Milla Jovovich

Your browser does not support iframes.

This week on Extra Butter, we’re giving you a behind the scenes look at the latest installment of Resident Evil starring Milla Jovovich. In Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Alice has to go back to R.A.C.O.O.N. City as the only survivor and humanity’s final stand against the undead.

This one stars William Levy, Ali Larter, Ruby Rose, and more. I sat down with the cast to discuss the making of RETFC, as well as got the scoop on how the men were struggling to keep up with the women on set.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is set to his theaters on Friday, January 27th. We’ll finally get to see what America will look in four years.