Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had A Tough Time Keeping Up With Milla Jovovich

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is set to his theaters on Friday, January 27th.

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

This week on Extra Butter, we’re giving you a behind the scenes look at the latest installment of Resident Evil starring Milla Jovovich. In Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Alice has to go back to R.A.C.O.O.N. City as the only survivor and humanity’s final stand against the undead.

This one stars William Levy, Ali Larter, Ruby Rose, and more. I sat down with the cast to discuss the making of RETFC, as well as got the scoop on how the men were struggling to keep up with the women on set.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is set to his theaters on Friday, January 27th. We’ll finally get to see what America will look in four years.

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

15 photos Launch gallery

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

Continue reading End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump's Inauguration

The day has come. Donald J. Trump is officially President of the United States of America. Here's Twitter's reactions.

exclusive , extra butter , Milla Jovovich , resident evil , resident evil: the final chapter , William Levy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 5 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 5 hours ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 20 hours ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 21 hours ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 22 hours ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 22 hours ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 1 day ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 1 day ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 1 day ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 1 day ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 2 days ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 2 days ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 2 days ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 3 days ago
photos