News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Terrible: Drug Dealer Whose Sentence Was Commuted By Obama Murdered

Check out the bizarre details.

14 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

It was all good just a week ago for Demarlon C. Thomas, who was recently released from prison after former President Barack Obama commuted his sentence.

M Live reports that the former gang member was killed Monday night when two masked gunmen entered a federal halfway house in Saginaw, Michigan, and shot him execution-style. Lieutenant David Kaiser told reporters that Thomas was shot several times by one of the men while about two dozen people at the home were held at gunpoint. He said, “One person watched over a group of them while another subject located the victim and executed him. They were looking for this person.”

No one was injured or taken into custody after the invasion, but Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been serving time at Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Lisbon, Ohio after being arrested in one of the biggest drug busts in the history of Saginaw.

Thomas was one of 79 individuals whose sentences were commuted by Obama on November 22, 2016 and he never got the chance to fully enjoy his freedom. The Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit is currently leading the investigation.

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

commuted , Demarlon C. Thomas , Michigan , Obama , potus

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 10 hours ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 10 hours ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 14 hours ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 17 hours ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 17 hours ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 17 hours ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 1 day ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 1 day ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 1 day ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 2 days ago
Sprint Buys Into Tidal at $200 Million &…
 2 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Set To Take…
 2 days ago
Rapper Soulja Boy Charged with Felony Weapon Charges
 2 days ago
Shawty Redd: Trap Or Die With Jeezy, Gucci…
 3 days ago
photos