Here’s What Frank Ocean Thinks President Obama Should’ve Done During Trump’s ‘Struggle Speech’

It would've been another drop-the-mic moment.

2 days ago

Bella Ramalho
USA - TIME 100 Gala, TIME's 100 Most Influential People In The World In New York

Source: Lars Niki / Getty


Yesterday’s inauguration was an emotional rollercoaster, and many had a hard time stomaching the sight of our valorous outgoing president shake hands and smile with Orange Creamsicle that has taken over the Oval Office. While the Obamas’ grace was certainly admirable, nobody would’ve blamed them for mean-mugging and side-eyeing their way through the entire ceremony.

In fact, Frank Ocean thinks President Barack Obama should’ve gone even further. In an open letter to the outgoing president, the singer says that it “would’ve been equally presidential if you just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career.”

Now, that would’ve been a true drop-the-mic moment. But, alas, the Obamas are too classy for that kind of behavior, so we’ll just have to fill in the blanks of what they were thinking using Michelle Obama‘s facial expressions as a guide:

