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Photo Recap: Adult Summer Camp Indoor Field Day

Relive the fun from our Adult Summer Camp Indoor Field Day with photos showcasing excitement and more!

Published on July 10, 2026
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A group of four smiling people posing in front of a backdrop with the text "97.9 THE BEAT".
Source: P.Skills / Urban One

Our Adult Summer Camp series continued with an action-packed Indoor Field Day, bringing out everyone’s competitive spirit in the best way possible. From team challenges and classic field day games to nonstop laughs and unforgettable moments, the event proved you don’t need to be outside to have an incredible time. If you missed the fun or just want to relive it check out some of our favorite photos from a day filled with friendly competition, teamwork, and plenty of summer camp memories.

Check out this photo recap of our indoor field day as part of our 2026 summer camp series:

JOIN THE FUN HERE: Adult Summer Camp

A group of people, including a man and several women, standing in a bar or restaurant setting with pink and black decor and a TV screen visible.
Source: P.Skills / Urban One
A group of people, some wearing blue shirts with "97.9 The Beat" printed on them, standing and interacting in a bar or restaurant setting.
Source: P.Skills / Urban One
A group of people, some wearing sports jerseys, posing and making gestures in an indoor setting with neon lighting and decor.
Source: P.Skills / Urban One
A smiling woman wearing a Manchester United jersey making a peace sign in front of a dark background with "Coca-Cola" branding.
Source: P.Skills / Urban One
Crowded indoor venue with colorful lighting, decorations, and people socializing.
Source: P.Skills / Urban One
A group of four smiling people posing in front of a backdrop with the text "97.9 THE BEAT".
Source: P.Skills / Urban One
Two people, one pointing at a large screen displaying "TOCA SOCIAL" and "UP BIG MATCH" branding.
Two men sitting at a bar, one wearing a yellow baseball cap and drinking a beer, the other wearing a denim jacket with patches.
Source: P.Skills / Urban One
A person wearing a pink shirt standing in a sports bar or restaurant, with other people visible in the background.
Source: P.Skills / Urban One
Three men standing together, one wearing a "7.9 Beat" station t-shirt.
Source: P.Skills / Urban One
Two people playing a video game with colorful, abstract visuals displayed on a large screen.
Source: P.Skills / Urban One
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