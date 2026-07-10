Photo Recap: Adult Summer Camp Indoor Field Day

Source: P.Skills / Urban One

Our Adult Summer Camp series continued with an action-packed Indoor Field Day, bringing out everyone’s competitive spirit in the best way possible. From team challenges and classic field day games to nonstop laughs and unforgettable moments, the event proved you don’t need to be outside to have an incredible time. If you missed the fun or just want to relive it check out some of our favorite photos from a day filled with friendly competition, teamwork, and plenty of summer camp memories.

Check out this photo recap of our indoor field day as part of our 2026 summer camp series:

JOIN THE FUN HERE: Adult Summer Camp