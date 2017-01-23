How Barack Obama’s 2008 Win Changed People’s Lives [EXCLUSIVE]

Donald Trump is now America’s president, and that begs our attention and action in many ways. But what is also worth focusing on, is looking back at the beginnings, from when Barack Obama was a senator, to when he began to run for president. Rickey Smiley remembers being in awe about how possible it was for Barack Obama to be America’s first black president.
Similarly, a listener calls in and explains how just Barack Obama’s win changed her life and the way she looked at the world- and not just for her, for the people around her, too. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Then & Now: Barack Obama’s Silver Fox Transformation
