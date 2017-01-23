This Viral Video Of A Young Black Girl Reading Her Letter From Barack Obama Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

A young girl was overcome with emotion when her parents gave her a package that was delivered to her home from the White House containing a personalized letter from former President

In the viral video, which as of press time has more than 16K likes and more than 2M views, budding young activist Journey Tyner is seen excitedly opening a package filled with signed photos, worksheets and a personalized letter addressed directly to her from President Obama. The letter was a response to one she had sent him earlier, which she tearfully revealed, saying “I didn’t think he was gonna write back.”

Her father, Colby Tyner, who is part of our Radio One family, shared the video on his Facebook page, writing:

Right before the election my daughter sent this picture and a letter to Barack Obama telling him about the day she met him and her concerns about the future. Today she received a response. In light of how disappointed many are about the uncertainty of our country’s current situation I promise this video will make you feel better. #thanksobama

The former president wrote to young Journey and praised her activism and dedication to helping her community. For the last four years, she’s documented her philanthropic endeavors (and lifestyle tips!) on her YouTube channel, Journey’s Style File, which include hosting a “philanthroparty” for her 10th birthday, where instead of gifts, she encouraged friends and family to donate to Flint, Michigan to help with the water crisis.

In the emotional video where she reads the letter from President Obama aloud, she’s overcome with joy in an adorable moment that’s sure to lift your spirits.

Her letter from Obama reads:

Dear Journey,

Thank you for writing. Young people like you will play an important role in charting our country’s course and I’m glad you took the time to reach out. One election does not change who we are as people, but our future will be shaped by your generation’s ideas and willingness to dream big. I encourage you to get involved in causes you care about because you have the ability to make a real and lasting difference. Don’t ever forget that ours is a nation where, with hard work, all things are possible.

Can we just go back in time to the days when this type of man was our president?

Check out the adorable video, where you can hear the full letter, below.

DON’T MISS:

Debbie Allen Dancing To ‘Crazy In Love’ At The Women’s March LA Will Give You Life!

A First Hand Account Of The Women’s March On Washington

#BlackGirlMagic: This 22-Year-Old Is Running For Mayor Of Detroit