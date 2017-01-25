News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

An Epidemic? Miami Teen Broadcasts Suicide On Facebook Live

Another one.

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Who knew the freedom to go live on social media would lead to such devastating tragedy?

The Miami Herald reports that Nakia Venant, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was found hanging from a shower door in her foster home Sunday after broadcasting her suicide on Facebook Live. A friend told reporters she saw some of Venant’s two-hour livestream on Sunday and called Miami-Dade police, who responded to her house.

When officers arrived at Nakia’s home, they found her hanging from a scarf fashioned into a noose around her neck and tried to resuscitate her, but without success. Her foster parents were asleep in their bedroom. The 14-year-old was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was declared dead a short time later.

After news of Nakia’s death made its rounds on the internet, a woman who claimed to be her mom commented on her Facebook page: “I was showing you tough love when you misbehaved. You wasn’t supposed to even have access to Internet as part of your case. The system has failed us.” 

Venant’s livestreamed death comes just three weeks after another girl, 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis, of Georgia, broadcast her own self-inflicted hanging on Facebook, claiming she had been sexually abused by a relative.

Actor Jay Bowdy also reportedly committed suicide on Facebook Live earlier this week.

Child social services and Miami Gardens police are now investigating the circumstances of Nakia Venant’s suicide.

Celebrities Who've Considered Suicide

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who've Considered Suicide

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

Celebrities Who've Considered Suicide

Facebook Live , foster home , Miami , Nakia Venant , suicide

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 10 hours ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 10 hours ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 14 hours ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 17 hours ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 17 hours ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 17 hours ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 1 day ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 1 day ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 1 day ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 2 days ago
Sprint Buys Into Tidal at $200 Million &…
 2 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal & Ryan Reynolds Set To Take…
 2 days ago
Rapper Soulja Boy Charged with Felony Weapon Charges
 2 days ago
Shawty Redd: Trap Or Die With Jeezy, Gucci…
 3 days ago
photos