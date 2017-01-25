Entertainment News
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint, Michigan Affected by Water Crisis

2 hours ago

Big Sean continues doing big things. As he gears up for his album “I Decided” to drop on Feb 3, the Detroit Mc has made a few promotional stops like this past weekend when he performed “Bounce Back” and “Sunday Morning Jetpack” on SNL.

His latest stop had him on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah discussing everything from the the new album to the Flint, Michigan water crisis the folks there have been dealing with since April 2014. Big Sean tells Trevor he, through his foundation, has raised about $100k to help the people of Flint.

“It’s something that should’ve been prevented and could’ve been prevented, so it’s just disgusting to think about the damages that these families and even kids have to go through with the lead poisoning,” Big Sean said. Sean also revealed his own mother was affected by the lead poisoning in the contaminated water.

Check out the full interview below.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
