Roy Jones Jr. Teaches Rickey Smiley’s Son A Lesson On Trust [VIDEO]

Four-weight world champion boxer Roy Jones Jr. took some time out and imparted some wisdom to Rickey Smiley‘s son, Malik, and not just in the boxing ring. He took Malik aside to talk explain to him the importance of his father’s role in his life.

Watch as Rickey Smiley is speechless as he watches his son’s favorite fighter explain the importance of fatherhood, and trusting his dad. Check out this video for more in this clip from “Rickey Smiley For Real.”

