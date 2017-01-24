Tony Rock On Holding Down Tuesday Nights After “Rickey Smiley For Real” Finale [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tony Rock chatted with Gary With Da Tea and Rickey Smiley about the season finale of “Rickey Smiley For Real,” which he guest stars on, and his new TV show, “The Game Of Dating.” The exciting new show will take over Tuesday night slots while “Rickey Smiley For Real” is on hiatus between seasons.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Plus, Gary pisses off Da Brat some more with his tea about Mariah Carey. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Da Brat Explains Why She Was Mad At Headkrack On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Had To Set Some Rules For “Rickey Smiley For Real” Producers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: “Rickey Smiley For Real” Takes On The #MannequinChallenge! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Big Moments From "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 3 [PHOTOS]
21 photos Launch gallery
1. Rickey Smiley
Source:promo
1 of 21
2. Juicy
Source:promo
2 of 21
3. Jermaine Dupri
Source:promo
3 of 21
4. Tiny & Gary With Da Tea
Source:promo
4 of 21
5. Rickey Smiley & Malik
Source:promo
5 of 21
6. Malik & Rickey Smiley
Source:promo
6 of 21
7. Juicy & Gary With Da Tea
Source:promo
7 of 21
8. Da Brat
Source:promo
8 of 21
9. Juicy & Gary With Da Tea
Source:promo
9 of 21
10. Derek J & Gary With Da Tea
Source:promo
10 of 21
11. Craig
Source:Radio One
11 of 21
12. Da Brat
Source:Radio One
12 of 21
13. Rickey Smiley's Grandfather Ernest
Source:Radio One
13 of 21
14. Rickey Smiley
Source:Radio One
14 of 21
15. Gary With Da Tea
Source:Radio One
15 of 21
16. Da Brat
Source:Radio One
16 of 21
17. Rickey Smiley
Source:Radio One
17 of 21
18. Rickey Smiley & Craig
Source:Radio One
18 of 21
19. Rickey Smiley
Source:Radio One
19 of 21
20. Rickey Smiley
Source:Radio One
20 of 21
21. Da Brat
Source:Radio One
21 of 21