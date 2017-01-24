Tony Rock On Holding Down Tuesday Nights After “Rickey Smiley For Real” Finale [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tony Rock chatted with Gary With Da Tea and Rickey Smiley about the season finale of “Rickey Smiley For Real,” which he guest stars on, and his new TV show, “The Game Of Dating.” The exciting new show will take over Tuesday night slots while “Rickey Smiley For Real” is on hiatus between seasons.

Plus, Gary pisses off Da Brat some more with his tea about Mariah Carey. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

