Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis Among Contenders

Denzel Washington got a nod for Best Actor for his role as Troy Maxson in the award winning-play turned feature, Fences. Casey Affleck and Ryan Gosling are also among those up for Best Actor.

In the Best Actress category, Ruth Negga was nominated for her portrayal of Mildred Loving in Loving. Meryl Streep and Emma Stone were also among those nominated for Best Actress.

Hidden Figures secured a Best Picture nomination, and Octavia Spencer was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as NASA scientist, Dorothy Vaughan. Moonlight, Fences and La La Land were also among the Best Picture names.

The 2017 Academy Awards will air on Sunday, February 26 on ABC live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Will you be watching?

Meet our host! A photo posted by The Academy (@theacademy) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence BEST FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana BEST SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully BEST SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia BEST DOCUMENTARY

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Ennemis Entreniers

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

