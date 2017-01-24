Entertainment News
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

2 hours ago

djkayotik979
106 & Park Live

Remy Ma shares news of her miscarriage on the latest episode of VH1’s “Love & Hip-Hop: New York.”

Just in case you missed Monday night’s episode of Love & Hip-Hop: New York, it started out with news that Remy Ma & husband, Papoose, were finally expecting their first child together, but by the end of the show the female rapper revealed some heartbreaking news that she had an ectopic pregnancy and suffered a miscarriage. Worse of all however, Remy won’t be able to have any kids moving forward either.

Remy took to IG following the airing of Monday night’s episode and thanked her fans & husband, Papoose, for all their support during this extremely difficult time. She wrote:

“First, thank you to everyone that sent their congrats as well as condolences🙏🏽 This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all. I was totally against it but in a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said ” you are not the only one going thru this , we will get thru it” …made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don’t have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I’m here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so Thank you to the staff at the hospital I was in; you all were super nice & respectful and did everything to ensure I was comfortable. And to Dr. Razmzan , who came to perform my surgery at 5am, who tried his best to leave me scarless and succeeded, who eased any fears I had- THANK YOU, & don’t retire yet cuz once we find the right in vitro dr you have to deliver my babies.”

Our condolences go out to Remy & Pap during this time. Read the IG post (below).

 

