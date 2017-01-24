Three Time’s Kehalni’s Mind Was Blown: Exclusive SweetSexySavage Interview [VIDEO]



I couldn’t imagine the roller coaster ride singer Kehlani is experiencing in her music career. The 21-year-old Bay Area bae, is gearing up to release her debut album SweetSexySavage, but she’s already accomplished so much already.

With only two mixtapes under her belt, the Oakland, Ca. native has signed with Atlantic Records, had music featured in soundtracks for films like Suicide Squad, reached no. 5 on national R&B/Hip-Hop charts and been nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album Grammy Award.

After the rocky Spring she had with a dangerously public breakup involving two high-profile exe’s, the singer/songwriter has bounced back with more focus than ever.

Kehlani says she’s too busy for relationships right now, because she has to promote the album, which drops this Friday. But if she were to begin dating again, Mr. Lucky would have to come at her correct. Which doesn’t mean extravagant and fancy, rather thoughtful and cute. She considers herself a “hopeful romantic,” and wants to do the stuff most people consider corny. Nice to know, huh?

Kehlani’s current single Crzy was featured on last week’s episode of BET’s hit series Being Mary Jane starring Gabrielle Union. She said it blew her mind! She posted the cutest reaction on Instagram the night it aired and you can tell she was truly shocked and grateful. She talks about this experience in the video interview above.

Another time she said her mind was blow, was when esteemed Jazz musician Robert Glasper gave props to her “pen game” in a tweet last year. She was very honored that someone so “prestigious” would recognize her and she’s open to working with him in the future.

Kehlani says she’s proud of all the women who marched across the country, and across the world this weekend in the Women’s March protesting newly-elected President Donald Trump’s proposed women’s rights policies. She’s also proud of all the men who chose to join in and support the cause. She was filming all day Saturday, so she didn’t get to participate, but if she did she said she would’ve made crazy signs. In the interview above she shares what her signs would’ve said.

More fun and conversation in the clip above. Kehlani’s SweetSexySavage will be available Friday everywhere music is sold.