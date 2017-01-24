Mom Outraged, School Dental Program Removes Child’s Teeth Without Her Knowing

A Baltimore mother is outraged after her third grade son came home from

school

with three of his teeth missing.

According to WJZ News, the school allowed a visiting dental program to pull take out three teeth without the mother’s knowledge or consent.

“[They took out] two on this side. One top and one bottom,” says Shanda Flemming.

Flemming has serious questions as to why the school would allow for a serious surgery to be performed on her child without calling her. But Baltimore City Schools says Flemming signed a permission slip. However, she thought it was for routine cleanings and that’s what they told her son.

“They just said they was gonna clean my teeth,” her son Michael told WJZ News.

Obviously that wasn’t the only thing that happened.

“I’m angry about this. I don’t think that it should have happened like that,” says Flemming.

She shared that she was shocked when her 9-year-old came home and she saw that his mouth was swollen. He told her what happened and that he was crying after the procedure. Even worse: Michael missed the bus because of the procedure and had to walk a mile home from school without any pain medication.

“He walked home alone after having three teeth extracted from his mouth. He could have fell out or anything,” says Flemming. “I just don’t understand how a school or a company can take it in their hands to do something like this to a child.”

The Baltimore City Schools have yet to issue a statement to the press— citing HIPPA and privacy concerns.

As for Michael, Flemming said that he was scheduled to see a family dentist on Monday.

