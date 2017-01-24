Dismissed! Judge Tosses Out Teairra Mari’s Uber Case

Charges against Teairra Mari that were related to an Uber ride where she allegedly physically assaulted her driver and stole his charger have been dropped.

According to TMZ, the prosecutors moved to dismiss three charges against the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star due to the driver refusing to take the stand. Mari’s attorney, Lonnie Brandon, believes that the driver knew he made the entire story up and didn’t want to testify to his lies.

In addition, the court returned the $26,000 that Mari paid in bail money when she was arrested last summer for skipping out of her court appearances. Now whether Mari actually attacked the driver is unknown, but at the last Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reunion, she admitted that this situation helped her realize that she may have a drinking problem and that’s she has been working to resolve the issue, VH1 noted.

