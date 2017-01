Rickey Smiley Wants To Write Up Gary With Da Tea For Being Messy [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On this morning, Rickey Smiley has things on his mind when it comes to the morning show crew and their job performance! He says he’s ready to write people up, and Juicy will be the first, followed by Gary With Da Tea, for being too messy.

This launches Gary and Da Brat into another one of their hilarious bickering matches over Mariah Carey. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

