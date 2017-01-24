Get To Know Kehlani [Beat Exclusive]

GRAMMY award-nominated artist Kehlani stopped by the 97-9 Beat studios for a minute to chop it up with us about her new album dropping this Friday (Jan 27), women empowerment, her place in the recent national Women’s movement and more.

With two critically-acclaimed mixtapes under her belt, Cloud 19 and You Should Be Here, and after lending her talents to the soundtrack for the blockbuster movie Suicide Squad in the smash “Gangster” (which ultimately went on to become the #1 certified-platinum soundtrack of 2016), she’s now ready to release her full-length debut album SWEETSEXYSAVAGE.

Kehlani introduced the album with a series of undeniable tracks like “CRZY”, “Advice” and the 90s-inspired “Distraction.” At the top of the year, she unveiled yet another gem called “Undercover” that gave us an even further look into her mindset with the unapologetic hook “They don’t wanna see it happen, but we say f— it.”

So how does this album differ from her previous mixtapes and what does it mean to her and the evolution of the artist? Press play below and don’t miss her perform “CRZY” on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE this Thursday, January 26th!

