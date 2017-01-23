Gambia’s Former President Ousted, Illegally Takes Millions In Money & Cars With Him

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Gambia’s Former President Ousted, Illegally Takes Millions In Money & Cars With Him

Yahya Jammeh left the country on Saturday evening under a shroud of controversy and political turmoil.

16 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Yahya Jammeh’s presidency came to an end on Saturday evening after 22 years of embattled rule. But it was the discovery that over the last two weeks the ousted leader swindled over $11.4 million and a fleet of luxury cars, adding to his years long history of decadence and corruption.

According to The Washington Post, Jammeh’s successor–President Adama Barrow, might launch a probe into Jammeh’s suspected unethical dealings.

“The Gambia is in financial distress. The coffers are virtually empty. That is a state of fact,” Barrow’s special advisor Mai Ahmad Fatty said to a group of reporters on Sunday. “It has been confirmed by technicians in the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the Gambia.”

The Post writes:

“Jammeh was known for his expensive habits, even as the country he ruled for more than 22 years was mired in poverty, with thousands of people taking the perilous route across the Mediterranean to Europe each year. He owned a fleet of Rolls Royces with his name embroidered on the headrests. A trust linked to the former president purchased a $3.5 million house in Potomac, Md., in 2012. His daughter attends a Manhattan private school that costs more than $40,000 per year.

After losing an election in December, Jammeh refused to step down. Finally, after thousands of West African troops threatened to oust him by force, he agreed to leave Saturday on a plane accompanied by the president of Guinea. Although he had been offered asylum in Morocco and Nigeria, it remains unclear where Jammeh plans to live.”

SOURCE: The Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Ethics Lawsuit Claims Foreign Payments To Trump Companies Violate Constitution

Surrounded By Nationwide Protests, Trump Accuses Media Of Understating Inauguration Turnout

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

africa , Gambia , President Adama Barrow , President Yahya Jammeh , scandal

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 18 hours ago
Ariana Grande Hosts Official iHeartRadio After Party at 1 OAK at the Mirage
BIG SEAN “BOUNCE BACK” & “SUNDAY MORNING JETPACK”…
 18 hours ago
Keke Palmer Says Trey Songz Used “Sexual Intimidation”…
 18 hours ago
Kanye West Focusing On Family But Could Have…
 18 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Explains Her Brain Situation And…
 1 day ago
Keke Palmer Calls Out Trey Songz For Using…
 1 day ago
MC Lyte Has Found Love
 1 day ago
Steve Harvey’s Feelings Were Hurt From Trump Backlash
 1 day ago
Lil Mo Gives Unwarranted Defense Of Chrisette Michele’s…
 1 day ago
Justin Bieber
R&B BEEF??? Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music…
 3 days ago
March And Rally In Support Of Women’s Rights…
 3 days ago
#StayWokeAndFight: NAACP Youth to Rally Before Women’s March
 3 days ago
Vin Diesel Talks New ‘xXx’ Movie, Shares Secret…
 3 days ago
OUT THE CLOSET: iLoveMakonnen Reveals He’s Gay
 3 days ago
Jay Ellis Talks Role In ‘Like Cotton Twines’…
 3 days ago
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 4 days ago
photos