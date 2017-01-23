Get to Know Kap G Live in the Studio with J-Kruz [VIDEO]

Kap G’s New Song Sparks Next Challenge
KAP G: Girlfriend, Working With Chris Brown & Pharrell, New Project & More
MLK Day Parade 2017
20 photos Launch gallery
MLK Day Parade 2017
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 20
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 20
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 20
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 20
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 20
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 20
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 20
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 20
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 20
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 20
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 20
12.Source:Instagram 12 of 20
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 20
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 20
15.Source:Instagram 15 of 20
16.Source:Instagram 16 of 20
17.Source:Instagram 17 of 20
18.Source:Instagram 18 of 20
19.Source:Jade Bly / Radio One 19 of 20
20.Source:Jade Bly / Radio One 20 of 20
comments – Add Yours