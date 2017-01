Kap G had big success at the end of 2016 with his breakout hit “Girlfriend.” Hot on its heels, he starts off 2017 “Freakin & Geekin.” His newest creation seems to be the motivation for the internet’s newest challenge, dubbed the #FreakinNGeekin challenge. Check out some of his favorite reposts below and get “Freakin N Geekin” on iTunes now!

S/O My DJ Going Crazy 🔥😂 @deejayd9_3 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 #FreakinNGeekinChallenge A video posted by SnapChat :KapGdinero (@therealkapg) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

New single out now, Link in bio #Freakinngeekinchallenge 🔥🔥 produced by @gogrizzly 😂😂 A video posted by SnapChat :KapGdinero (@therealkapg) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Single out now Link in bio 🔥🔥 #FreakinNGeekinChallenge @RonFamous A video posted by SnapChat :KapGdinero (@therealkapg) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

New single out now, link in bio. #FreakinNGeekinChallenge @kd_gray 🔥🔥 A video posted by SnapChat :KapGdinero (@therealkapg) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

@simeautomatic1 #FreakinNGeekinChallenge 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @senatra_502 A video posted by SnapChat :KapGdinero (@therealkapg) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:43am PST

S/O My DJ Going Crazy 🔥😂 @deejayd9_3 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 #FreakinNGeekinChallenge A video posted by SnapChat :KapGdinero (@therealkapg) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

Also On 97.9 The Beat: