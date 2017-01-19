Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Praise Break: Canton Jones – G.O.D. [EXCLUSIVE]

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment


We got something to uplift your spirits today! Listen to the audio player to hear Canton Jones‘ “G.O.D.” in the latest Praise Break!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

RELATED: Praise Break: Erica Campbell On Why She Wanted To Do “I Luh God” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Praise Break: Hip-Hop Preacher Eric Thomas On What We Owe To Ourselves [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: VaShawn Mitchell “Joy” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

100 photos Launch gallery

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Continue reading 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Canton Jones , g.o.d. , Praise Break

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 30 mins ago
A Message From Our Future: Young, Black Girls…
 4 hours ago
The Drama Between Ciara & Future Is Finally Finished
 21 hours ago
Dwyane Wade’s 35th Birthday Bash Was ‘Bad & Boujee’
 24 hours ago
Tony Gonzalez Talks XXX, Trump, Vin Diesel &…
 1 day ago
Spike Lee Slams Chrisette Michele’s Upcoming Performance At…
 1 day ago
Say What? Here’s Why Kanye West Won’t Be…
 1 day ago
How To Successfully Remove A Bullet From Your…
 1 day ago
Ray J Opens Up About Being Blackballed &…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Serena Williams Breaks Silence On Upcoming…
 1 day ago
Chance The Rapper’s Brother Comes Out As Bisexual
 1 day ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 1 day ago
Questlove Offers To Pay Chrisette Michele NOT To…
 1 day ago
Watch LeBron James’ 12-Year Old Son Dominate MLK Tournament
 1 day ago
Whitley Gilbert/A Different World
#WCW : 21 “Bad and Boujee” TV Characters [GALLERY]
 2 days ago
Angela Simmons, Travie McCoy, Smoke DZA & More…
 2 days ago
photos