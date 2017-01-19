Music
Janelle Monáe & Maxwell Set To Perform At The Women’s March On Washington

22 hours ago

With so much critical change happening in the United States this week, it’s always refreshing to experience something positive.

As a force of that positivity, Janelle Monáe is bringing her talents to Washington, D.C. Rolling Stone reports that just one day after Donald Trump is inaugurated into office, the singer/actress will be among the artists performing during the Women’s March on Washington. Around 100,000 people are expected at the event, which organizers say is a way to “promote women’s equality and defend other marginalized groups,” according to The Washington Post.

The eclectic roster also includes MaxwellAngelique Kidjo, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Amber Coffman, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Samantha Ronson and more. Janelle released a statement about the January 21st event: “I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all. Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

Lupita Nyong’o, Questlove, Grimes, Neko Case, Rakim, TV on the Radio and more have also pledged to participate in sister marches nationwide.

Maxwell said in a statement, “We are here because women are every bit as capable if not more able to pursue any goal they set forth for themselves. Were it not for the limitless depths of their love we would not be the men that we are.”

History will definitely be made this weekend.

