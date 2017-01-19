Spike Lee Slams Chrisette Michele’s Upcoming Performance At Trump’s Inauguration

Taking his disappointment a step further than most, the famed director went to social media to publicly announce he will no longer be using her song “Black Girl Magic” in his new Netflix series.

“I Wuz Sorry To Read That “Sistuh Girl” Is Singin’ At DT’s Inauguration (And To Use His Fav Word-SAD),” Spike wrote alongside a photo of Chrisette. “I Wuz Thinkin’ ’bout Using Chrisette’s Song- BLACK GIRL MAGIC In My Netflix Series SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT…. NOT ANYMORE. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth,” he hilariously added.

Chrisette has been facing an insane amount of backlash this week after it was announced she’d be performing at the ceremony. She’s since spoken out about the decision, saying in an open letter: “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, ‘Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters.’ I am here, representing you, because this is what matters.”

Read her full letter here. Is Chrisette really representing us?