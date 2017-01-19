Entertainment News
Dwyane Wade’s 35th Birthday Bash Was ‘Bad & Boujee’

24 hours ago

Migos hit single “Bad & Boujee” has become so popular that not only was it name-dropped at the Golden Globes, but celebs are even using it as a birthday theme.

Dwyane Wade got turned up for his 35th birthday with a “Bad & Boujee” bash. The celebration took place in Chicago and was full of family and close friends. Of course, his wife Gabrielle Union (who threw the epic surprise party), was in attendance, as well as fellow Chi-Town native, Twista.

Wade thanked his wife, as well as his stylist, Calyann Barnett, and CAA Sports Executive Lisa Joseph Metelus in a couple of Instagram posts following the successful surprise party, saying, “I said I didn’t wanna do nothing for my 35th but if you know these 2 then you knew that wasn’t happening. Thanks for knowing me the way that y’all do and for making sure that even tho my zip code changed that the fun that we all share in these moments doesn’t.”

Shout out to the Migos for being a source of inspiration yet again.

