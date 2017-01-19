Dwyane Wade’s 35th Birthday Bash Was ‘Bad & Boujee’

hit single “Bad & Boujee” has become so popular that not only was it name-dropped at the Golden Globes , but celebs are even using it as a birthday theme.

Dwyane Wade got turned up for his 35th birthday with a “Bad & Boujee” bash. The celebration took place in Chicago and was full of family and close friends. Of course, his wife Gabrielle Union (who threw the epic surprise party), was in attendance, as well as fellow Chi-Town native, Twista.

When it's a room full..but you just see each other. Thanks to my beautiful wife for making sure I enjoyed my day and night last night on my 35th birthday. Couldn't ask for a better partner to go thru this journey with. I love you Mrs Union-Wade! A photo posted by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:03am PST

Bros!!! A photo posted by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:05am PST

Wade thanked his wife, as well as his stylist, Calyann Barnett, and CAA Sports Executive Lisa Joseph Metelus in a couple of Instagram posts following the successful surprise party, saying, “I said I didn’t wanna do nothing for my 35th but if you know these 2 then you knew that wasn’t happening. Thanks for knowing me the way that y’all do and for making sure that even tho my zip code changed that the fun that we all share in these moments doesn’t.”

Bad & Boujee – because you deserve to be celebrated today and everyday… Happy Birthday D…. We love you like cooked food A photo posted by Calyann Barnett (@unlawfullady) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:34pm PST

Before the day ends in the midwest…happy birthday @dwyanewade. Tonight we celebrate you. You so bad…and boujee. pic.twitter.com/eECWz7p9qq — Lisa Joseph Metelus (@lisjoseph) January 18, 2017

Shout out to the Migos for being a source of inspiration yet again.