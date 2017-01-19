Entertainment News
The Drama Between Ciara & Future Is Finally Finished

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2nd Annual DJ Prostyle's Birthday Bash

Ciara and Future plan to have a more civil year in 2017.

TMZ reports that the singer and rapper – parents to 2-year-old baby Future – are no longer at war over custody and the case has been settled. According to sources, both parents have agreed to joint custody, however, baby Future will be with Ciara most of the time.

Future is frequently on the road touring, but when he’s back in the ATL he’ll have a reasonable amount of time to spend with his Jr. The news of the dismissed case comes just days after Ciara and Future both attended the Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks game, in which Ci’s quarterback husband Russell Wilson lost to Future’s home team.

Despite the petty rumored drama, it’s nice to see that both stars can be civil for the sake of baby Future, and Ciara’s new bun in the oven as well.

photos